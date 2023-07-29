Futurama Season 11 Releases Episode 2 Sneak Peek: Watch

Futurama is now back in action with Season 11 of its run with Hulu, and Futurama is getting fans ready for the next episode with a sneak peek clip showing off the first look at Episode 2 of its new season! Futurama has returned with new episodes ten years following its previous cancellation on Comedy Central, and the first new episode of the season has already been a massive hit with fans as it addressed returning for this new reboot era. But importantly, tons of time has passed within the Futurama universe as well bringing it to 2023-24 by the end of the Futurama Season 11 premiere.

One of the big promises leading into the new episodes was that Futurama was planning to address some of the hanging plot threads from episodes that never got a proper follow up during their original run, and it seems like one is being teased with the first look at Episode 2 of the new season. Hulu has released a sneak peek clip of Futurama Season 11 Episode 2 featuring Bender making a hilarious looking new candy and it quickly leads into the real plot. You can check out the sneak peek below:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 2

Futurama Season 11 Episode 2 is titled "Children of a Lesser Bog" and will be streaming on Monday beginning on Sun, July 31st. Hulu briefly teases the episode with, "Amy and Kif's children emerge from an alien swamp." Original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return as executive producers for the new episodes together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Voice stars from the first two Futurama runs Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman have returned for the new episodes. Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as a whole as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

