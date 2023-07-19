New Futurama Poster Released Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

Futurama is finally returning to Hulu with new episodes a decade after the broadcast run of the animated sitcom came to an end, and Futurama Season 11 is hyping up its upcoming launch with Hulu with a cool new poster for fans attending San Diego Comic-Con 2023! It’s been quite a while since fans have seen Futurama come to its second major ending, and now the franchise is coming back with yet another major revival with its upcoming debut in the streaming era! And after waiting for so long, these new episodes are finally kicking in later this month.

Futurama Season 11 will be making its debut with Hulu in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and it’s hard to deny the amount of anticipation there is for this big return. Each new look at Futurama’s big comeback has been more intriguing than the last, and that definitely includes a new poster that will be a giveaway for fans attending San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. You can check it out below as shared by Futurama on Hulu’s official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/futurama_hulu/status/1681740690202701824?s=20

How to Watch Futurama Season 11

Futurama Season 11 premieres with Hulu on July 24th, with new episodes following on a weekly basis after. Original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return as executive producers for the new episodes together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Voice stars from the first two Futurama runs are returning for the new season too with Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all previously confirmed. Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone.” The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

What are you hoping to see in Futurama‘s new episodes on Hulu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!