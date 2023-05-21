Futurama Season 11 Will Finally Revisit Kif and Amy's Tadpoles

Futurama will be coming back from the dead with its second major revival later this Summer on Hulu, and the first tease for the new Futurama Season 11 revealed that the series will finally follow up on Kif and Amy's tadpoles! With Futurama getting a second major revival on Hulu later this Summer ten long years after the series ended its first revival run with Comedy Central, there are a few things from the older episodes that fans are hoping to see revisited in some form. This includes some plots that were brought up and potentially teased for something later. Now there's an opportunity to do so.

Futurama Season 11 has revealed the first synopsis for its first slate of new episodes coming to Hulu this Summer, and one interesting tease should excite fans of Kif and Amy (and even a bit of Leela) as it teases that some of the new episodes will explore "the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles" long after Kif initially gave birth to them back in Season 4 of the series in the episode, "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch." The question now is how they'll bring these kids back.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Futurama: What Happened to Kif and Leela's Babies?

"Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch" was a particularly notable episode in Kif and Amy's relationship as Kif is suddenly impregnated when his ungloved hand touches Leela's. Amy was worried about getting locked down as a mother, but ultimately agreed to be Kif's Fonfon Ru when Kif revealed that he was going to give birth and the tadpoles were going to be on their own for a while. But with this new Futurama season, there's a good chance these kids have grown up and will likely be looking for their parents (which also memorably includes Leela). Thankfully it won't be too long until we see how it all shakes out for Kif and Amy as Futurama Season 11 will kick off with Hulu on July 24th.

Futurama Season 11 is teased as such, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see from Futurama Season 11 overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!