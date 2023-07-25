Futurama Celebrates Revival With Special Drone Show

Hulu as a streaming service has brought back some major series from the past to the present. With the platform bringing back Animaniacs, and bringing back the Tiny Toons later this year, Philip J. Fry and the Planet Express have returned for a new season of Futurama. Just in time to be a part of San Diego Comic-Con, Hulu and the popular animated series shared a special drone show that re-created one of the most iconic memes from the show to this day.

Futurama first began on Fox in 1999, having a number of revivals when many believed that the series would not return following a cancellation announcement. While the previous series finale focused on Fry and Leela living out their days outside of a frozen timeline, the two members of the Planet Express were brought back to reality and the latest series moves on quickly to introduce a hilarious new problem. This is technically the eleventh season of Futurama, following its airing on the likes of Fox, Cartoon Network, and Comedy Central to name a few. The latest revival is set to deliver ten episodes that will once again focus on the surreal adventures of some of Matt Groening's wildest characters.

Futurama: Take My Money, Drone!

Futurama's "Shut Up And Take My Money" meme has been used for quite some time by netizens. Premiering in the sixth season episode, "Attack of the Killer App," in which Fry is more than anxious to offer his currency for a brand new "eyePhone". Hilariously, the moment in question sees a retail clerk listing off the problems with the technological wonder, which doesn't stop Fry in the slightest from shoving his money in the clerk's face.

“Shut up and take my money” – a #Futurama drone show is flying over #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/cifv28z4aZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 23, 2023

Futurama is the series that simply refuses to die, and luckily, the creative minds behind the series are more than happy to return to tell new tales surrounding the Planet Express. With the original voice cast returning once again, it will be interesting to see how many more installments the animated fan-favorite will deliver thanks to Hulu's resurrection of the show.

What did you think of Futurama's newest episode? Do you want to see the series continue on forever? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Planet Express.