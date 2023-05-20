Futurama Season 11 Releases First Synopsis

Futurama is getting ready for its second major revival with a new season of episodes coming to Hulu later this Summer, and Hulu has given fans the first idea of what to expect from the new episodes with the first synopsis for Futurama Season 11! Although this will be known as a Season 8 of the series due to the nature of how Comedy Central labeled its final episodes, this will serve as the 11th broadcast season for Futurama overall. But unlike the first time it was revived, Futurama will be making its debut at the height of the streaming era.

It's been ten long years since Futurama was last seen on TV with new episodes, and naturally it means that much has changed both behind the scenes and in the Futurama world itself. Like the revival for Comedy Central, it seems like Futurama Season 11 will be tackling many of these changes head on as the tease for this "modern" take on Futurama hypes up the animated sitcom's take on things like "vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, streaming TV" and more with the first synopsis for the coming episodes.

What's Happening in Futurama Season 11?

Futurama Season 11's synopsis begins with the confirmation that Futurama's revival will be treated with the idea that new viewers can see it while classic fans can hope to see their favorites again, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter.

The synopsis continues with, "New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

While it seems like Futurama will also be taking on some of the big things that have changed in the last ten years, there's also a promise of a follow up to older plot lines such as Fry and Leela's romance (maybe even potentially why she's "The Other"?) and evil a Robot Santa origin!