Futurama Revival Teaser Shares First Look

Futurama has been resurrected more times than we can count at this point. However, we're always happy to see the employees of Planet Express make a comeback as Hulu has announced when we can expect the series to return with a new trailer. Giving us a first look at the return of Fry, Leela, Bender, and their friends, the streaming service is planning to drop new episodes later this summer.

Futurama might have started on Fox, but it has bounced around quite a bit since. Finding a home on both Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and Comedy Central, animation fans have been lucky to see that Fry and company have managed to find new homes for themselves over the years. Previously, the last series finale had seen Fry and Leela expressing their love for one another in a world where time had stopped, with the last few moments seeing the pair being saved by Professor Farnsworth. While not confirmed, it will be interesting to see whether these events will be mentioned in the upcoming Hulu revival.

Futurama is set to return on July 24th this summer, and the streaming service has released a new trailer to celebrate the announcement:

Here's how Hulu describes the new revival of some of Matt Groening's most popular characters, outside of Springfield of course, "While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy."

The revival has been confirmed to start with ten episodes initially, released on a weekly basis, and another ten that will be released at a later date which has yet to be revealed. This will technically be the eleventh series of the series that has dodged its demise more than a few times. As one can see from the footage released by Hulu, some old favorites will be making a comeback outside of the main cast such as Nibbler and the evil version of Santa Claus that has tormented Planet Express in years past.

Are you hyped for the return of Futurama? What developments do you hope to see explored when it comes to the Planet Express? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Futrama.