Genshin Impact Really Should Order an Anime ASAP
It would put things lightly to call Genshin Impact a success. The hit game made its debut in September 2020 to outstanding reviews, and it has grossed $4 billion globally since its launch. The game, which comes from miHoYo, leans into tons of anime tropes and designs that have tied it closely to the fandom online. And now, netizens are making their plea for a full-blown anime known.
As you can see below, the whole movement got started after one of the game's English voice actors made the call. Zach Aguilar said they want a Genshin Impact anime, and tens of thousands apparently agree. This is far from the first anime pitch to go viral on social media, but it is definitely the latest to take over the Internet. So if fans are lucky, miHoYo is listening.
I want Genshin Impact the anime— Zach Aguilar 🔜 ComicPalooza Houston (@airzach) July 11, 2022
After all, the game does have the groundworks laid for an anime. The game has a robust world with Teyvat that is filled with wild creatures, complex politics, and world-traveling heroes. A manga has already been released for Genshin Impact that spells out some of its lore, so the webtoon could act as a foundation for an anime. And given the global popularity of anime and Genshin Impact, well – fans are certain an anime debut would help turn the game into the next Fate/Grand.
Do you think Genshin Impact needs its own anime? If you could craft a pitch for the series, what would it be about? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
It Hurts...!
I want a anime so bad!!! I see so much fanart that looks so amazing that it makes the want more painful 😖😭— Scillia Aster (@AsterScillia) July 11, 2022
Hand It Over
You and me both, bud— Jenny Yokobori (@JennyYokobori) July 11, 2022
Listen Well...
Zach, eventually. I am sure about it. IP is now too valuable to MHY for it to just be a game. May be after MHY eventually go public. pic.twitter.com/hHiXpeMSWn— Rocket Punch (@RocketPunch1221) July 11, 2022
Rites of Passage
beach episode. make them shirtless covered in oil. pic.twitter.com/xmPAK48yA5— 💕🌸 (@YUTAS___) July 11, 2022
Marathon, Anyone?
Think of the success.
Hell. I'd watch it a 4929949190202 times NGL. https://t.co/VtcrIiyQRL— 𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕤 ~ 𝕋𝕖𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕟'𝕤 𝟜𝕥𝕙 💍 (@_sinrollstreams) July 11, 2022
Check, Check, and Check
fr thinking this would be a great idea 😭
-Genshin is more than successful enough to make one— fruitkate 🍌 (@cattodiaz) July 11, 2022
-People enjoy said game (and lore) but many can't play bc of spec issues
-Already has a webtoon so you just kinda have to animate that https://t.co/qhp9GpTN6a
Fully Backed and Ready
I SUPPORT THIS 1000000% https://t.co/BHUSHLe1aQ— jennifer🎻🌸 (@justjenn15) July 11, 2022
Flesh It All Out
Same I'd honestly be very ecstatic about this. Imagining all the lore and backstories that could be added to it. 😌 https://t.co/dYxU39DmwP— Justine Pascual (@FaelwenStar) July 11, 2022
Listen Up
if genshin is getting an anime i will pay you my life savings to get @hf_dreamcatcher to sing the ost, I DON'T CARE HOW @GenshinImpact LISTEN TO ME!! LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE!! IKNOW WHAT THEY WANTY— https://t.co/Hd2q7j7Cfm— no more cale only pantalone (@neon_shinya) July 11, 2022