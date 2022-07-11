Genshin Impact Really Should Order an Anime ASAP

It would put things lightly to call Genshin Impact a success. The hit game made its debut in September 2020 to outstanding reviews, and it has grossed $4 billion globally since its launch. The game, which comes from miHoYo, leans into tons of anime tropes and designs that have tied it closely to the fandom online. And now, netizens are making their plea for a full-blown anime known.

As you can see below, the whole movement got started after one of the game's English voice actors made the call. Zach Aguilar said they want a Genshin Impact anime, and tens of thousands apparently agree. This is far from the first anime pitch to go viral on social media, but it is definitely the latest to take over the Internet. So if fans are lucky, miHoYo is listening.

I want Genshin Impact the anime — Zach Aguilar 🔜 ComicPalooza Houston (@airzach) July 11, 2022

After all, the game does have the groundworks laid for an anime. The game has a robust world with Teyvat that is filled with wild creatures, complex politics, and world-traveling heroes. A manga has already been released for Genshin Impact that spells out some of its lore, so the webtoon could act as a foundation for an anime. And given the global popularity of anime and Genshin Impact, well – fans are certain an anime debut would help turn the game into the next Fate/Grand.

