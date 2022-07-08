New Genshin Impact Trailer Details Upcoming Character

Genshin Impact's Version 2.8 update, "Summer Fantasia," is set to launch on July 13th and bring with it a number of different changes and additions to the popular free-to-play video game. Most notably, and perhaps most importantly to a certain subset of players, is the fact that Genshin Impact Version 2.8 includes the new four-star playable character Shikanoin Heizou. In anticipation of next week's release, developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has released a new trailer that details Heizou.

Shikanoin Heizou is notable in part because he is a new kind of character for Genshin Impact. He's a four-star, Anemo-attuned, Catalyst-wielding playable character, but that's not what's truly new. What's truly new is that Heizou is the very first melee Catalyst user as all previous Catalyst-wielding characters have been ranged thus far. Instead of attacking from range, Heizou kicks and punches with the power of Anemo. You can check out the new Genshin Impact trailer showing off Shikanoin Heizou for yourself embedded below:

Additionally, it has been revealed that Shikanoin Heizou's English voice actor is Kieran Regan while his Japanese voice actor is Yuichi Iguchi. "A young prodigy detective from the Tenryou Commission," the official description of Shikanoin Heizou reads in part. "His senses are sharp and his thoughts are ingenious. No matter what unsolved case he's facing, he can get to the truth in unexpected ways."

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," is set to release on July 13th. It brings with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. Genshin Impact's Version 2.7 update, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," is currently available. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Shikanoin Heizou so far? Are you excited for the release of Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," next week?