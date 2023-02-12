Genshin Impact Addresses Scandal Involving Tighnari's Voice Actor Elliot Gindi

It has been a long week for fans of Genshin Impact. Days ago, reports concerning one of the game's English voice actors surfaced online, and the situation quickly became a hot topic within the anime and gaming fandoms. Elliot Gindi, the voice actor behind Tighnari, was accused by fans on social media of sexual misconduct. And now, the team behind Genshin Impact has broken its silence on the scandal.

Over on Twitter, the first address came from Genshin Impact's voice director Chris Faiella. "I appreciate everyone bringing the situation regarding Elliot to my attention. To say I'm angry, disappointed, and heartbroken about it all, would be an understatement. My heart goes out to anyone who has been victimized by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior," he shared.

"I personally would like to champion the ones who stepped forward and brought all of this to light. Trust that I am doing everything that I can, using what limited power I do have, to rectify this situation and will absolutely inform the folks at miHoYo."

Later, a company representative for HoYoverse shared a statement with Kotaku about the situation. It was there the spokesperson said: "We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress."

For those needing a bit more context on the situation, everything came to light at the end of last week. A former Twitch and Discord moderator for Gindi posted an in-depth Google Document detailing the alleged abuse dealt by the actor towards fans. Gindi went on to verify the screenshots were legit on Twitter in a lengthy apology that also pushed back on a few allegations made against him. Since the situation came to light, dozens of Genshin Impact and anime voice actors have spoken against Gindi on social media. And now, the team at HoyoVerse has addressed the situation.

At this time, there is no word on whether Gindi's role in Genshin Impact will be recast. The voice actor was known best for voicing the Dendro archer to fans, but Gindi also voiced several minor characters in the Pokemon Journeys anime.