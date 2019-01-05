‘Gintama’ Manga Confirms Final Volume

It would appear that the Gintama manga is officially, really, truly done after Volume 77.

Late last year, the Gintama manga shifted from publishing in Weekly Shonen Jump to publishing in Jump Giga. At the time, it was unclear exactly how long the manga would publish in Jump Giga, but that appears to have been answered with the publication of volume 76 of Gintama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Anime News Network, Volume 76 confirms that Volume 77, scheduled to publish this coming spring, will be the final volume of the Gintama manga. While we know when it will end, there’s still two more chapters set to run in Jump Giga between now and the complete ending. What happens once those two chapters are done and Volume 77 is done is unclear, but it sounds like the end of the manga if not the reach of the properties in the franchise based off it.

When Weekly Shonen Jump put out its final Gintama chapter on September 15th last year, its creator, Hideaki Sorachi, revealed the shift to Jump Giga and had the following to say about it:

“For everyone out there who read Gintama for these long 14 years, thank you so much. And I’m so very sorry. So, uh, with this week, Gintama will no longer be running in Jump, but it’s not actually ending at all,” he said. “For just a little bit, we’ll be doing it in a different place. I honestly would’ve preferred to bring you the story all the way to the end of Jump, so I really have to apologize for screwing that whole thing up. This is goodbye to all of those that just skim through Gintama chapters in Jump, but even if I’m gone, I hope you continue to enjoy yourselves reading Jump.”

For those unfamiliar, Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

What do you think? Is this really the for-good end of the Gintama manga? Let us know in the comments!