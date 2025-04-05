The Simpsons Teases Massive Change for Fan-Favorite Coming in Next Episode

The Simpsons is now back in action with new episodes this Spring, and the first look at Season 36’s next episode is teasing a huge change for one of the long running fan favorites. The Simpsons is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon as shortly as Season 36 of the animated series kicked off its return just this month, Fox announced that it has renewed the series for four more seasons. This means that there will be even more episodes of the animated series than ever to enjoy as the years roll on, and likely even more changes to come.

The Simpsons Season 36 is returning for the next new episode coming later this weekend, and has shared the first look at what to expect from Episode 13, “The Last Man Expanding.” As teased by the episode title, it will likely deal with weight loss (perhaps as maybe Homer himself still fighting against the idea) and that’s even truer with the first preview image from the episode that sees Comic Book Guy has lost a ton of weight thanks to help from what looks to be an Ozempic rip-off dubbed “Othinquic.” Check it out below.

What’s Going On With Comic Book Guy?

The Simpsons Season 36 Episode 13 is titled “The Last Man Expanding,” and will be premiering with Fox on Sunday, April 6th at 8:00PM EST. Through the preview image and the title of the episode, it’s clear that the series will be tackling the Ozempic drug trend. This trend has taken over the online space as it seems to be a quick way to lose weight outside of the fact that it was primarily used to treat Diabetes patients before. But it seems like The Simpsons is going to take its own shot at it in the coming episode (following South Park’s own take on it some time ago).

The Simpsons‘ version of “Othinquic” will likely be taking over the entire town as previous episodes have done before. One of the best elements of the animated series is seeing how the entire town will completely (and quickly) get behind a single idea to take it to the extreme, and it looks like this will be a modern take on it. This is especially true for an image also revealing Patty and Selma who have undergone changes as shared by series showrunner Al Jean on social media. Check it out below as well.

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

The Simpsons Season 36 is now back in action for the second half of its run with the midseason schedule on Fox. But while the season is still going, the future of the animated franchise has been further set in stone. The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and American Dad! have been announced to have each been picked up for four more seasons in a milestone kind of announcement for the network. This not only showcases more faith in their original programs, but also their faith in their adult animated projects.

Each of these seasons will also reportedly be going through a change ahead of their release. While The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers had been showcasing seasons with at least 20 episodes through the past few years, this renewal seems to have brought each of the shows back for 15 episodes a piece. This will shake things up for the future, but also makes sense considering how many shows are now airing through Fox’s Animation Domination block through the year overall. There’s got to be enough space for them all.