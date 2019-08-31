Gintama Releases Special Anime Promo for New Monster Strike Collaboration

Gintama might have come to its end earlier this year, but the series remains one of the most popular series to ever come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. A large part of this popularity is due to the series’ characters, and their ability to blend into any kind of tone, look, or joke at their expense. The series’ absurdity makes it the perfect one to mine for hilarious new collaborations, and they have teamed up with the popular Monster Strike mobile game in a fun new way.

To celebrate this new collaboration with XFLAG, the staff behind the Gintama anime have reunited at Bandai Namco Pictures for a 10 minute special. Unfortunately, the original video is region-locked to Japan but it has surfaced online at this link here thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This special animated promo for the collaboration features the returning cast of Tomokazu Sugita as Gintoki (who is completely throwing himself into the Monster Strike world for this collab), Daisuke Sakaguchi as Shinpachi Shimura, and Rie Kugimiya as Kagura. It also features Jun Fukuyama, Haruka Watanabe, and Yui Ogura as Monster Strike characters Oragon, Alice, and Pandora respectively. This promo serves as Part 1, with the second part scheduled to release on September 4th.

For those craving more Gintama anime adventures, luckily fans will get their wish at some point in the future. Gintama has been confirmed to return for a new anime film. The film was announced to be in the works earlier this Summer, but has yet to reveal any concrete details about this new anime outing such as release date, plot, or characters included.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.