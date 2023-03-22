New Given Movie Announced

It looks like Given is ready to make a big comeback, guys! Today, the BL series confirmed a new anime project is in the works for Natsuki Kizu's series. A new movie is being worked on behind the scenes, so fans of Given can look forward to more music and drama on the horizon.

As you can see below, a short teaser was released to announce the Given movie, and it highlights our favorites. From Mafuya to Akihiko and beyond, the entire gang will reunite for Given, and there is no telling what adventure the boys will get into this time around. The anime's last outing ended with a love confession and music exhibition, so anything is on the table. And if you have read Kizu's manga, you know the anime has lots of juicy arcs left to adapt.

After all, this Given comeback will mark the anime's second movie. The anime got its first film in 2020 as it mostly followed Akihiko and Haruki on their journey towards love. Despite bouts of jealousy and self-doubt, the two got together by the end of Given's first film, and no one shipped the pair harder than Mafuyu. After all, the singer spent Given season 1 falling in love with Ritsuka while coping with the death of his ex-boyfriend. So clearly, Given's second movie has a lot to live up to.

If you are not caught up with Given, you should know the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Kizu is preparing to wrap up the BL series soon. Given made its first appearance in Cheri+ in 2013, so it is about time the manga came to an end. So for those wanting more details on Given, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change."

What do you want to see from this next installment of Given? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.