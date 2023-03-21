Mega Man's Best Anime is Now Streaming Online

One of Mega Man's classic anime adaptations will be streaming on Twitch and YouTube as part of a massive celebration for Mega Man Battle Network's big revival legacy collection release hitting store shelves soon! Capcom's massively popular Mega Man franchise has branched out with all sorts of animated projects over the course of its tenure, but some of the most popular overall had spawned from the Mega Man Battle Network iteration of the franchise. Debuting as Rockman.EXE in Japan, MegaMan NT Warrior turned out to be one of the most successful anime releases in Capcom's history.

MegaMan NT Warrior continues to be one of the biggest anime releases among Mega Man fans, but watching the show itself has been hard to do legally due to how tough it is to find. Thankfully, Capcom has made watching these episodes all the easier as they have kicked off a special marathon for MegaMan NT Warrior as part of a celebration for the original launch of the Mega Man Battle Network series decades ago. Which means it's time to tune in!

To celebrate the launch of the original Battle Network series, we're running a marathon of the Mega Man NT Warrior anime! The marathon runs Tuesday through Friday, 10 AM to 7 PM PDT!

🌐 https://t.co/eH1TXJChNM pic.twitter.com/7WMXss4q5D — Mega Man (@MegaMan) March 21, 2023

How to Watch Mega Man's Best Anime

Capcom USA will be streaming the two seasons of MegaMan NT Warrior on their official Twitch channel from Tuesday, March 21st through Friday, March 24th and will be streaming episodes between the times of 10:00AM to 7:00PM PDT on each of the four days. It's been years since MegaMan NT Warrior first released in Japan (and made its debut with the Kids WB programming block in the United States), so this is likely a huge blast from the past.

This is all in celebration for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, which is currently scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam on April 14th. This new collection features Mega Man Battle Network's ten different titles released over the course of the franchise's run. This includes the multiple variations of certain titles along with certain upgrades and adjustments to make this re-release all the more intriguing for old and new fans alike.

Where does MegaMan NT Warrior rank among your favorite Mega Man anime releases? Will you be tuning into its special event this week? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!