Goblin Slayer Fans are Loving Goblin's Crown Movie

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have closed many theaters, but that hasn't stopped Crunchyroll from dropping brand new anime films! Goblin Slayer's first season came to an end a couple of years ago with the promise that the anime would return, and that return was in fact a brand new feature film set after the events of the anime series. A special episode originally released in Japanese theaters, Crunchyroll has now made Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown available for streaming! With the film finally available for fans outside of Japan, what is the reaction so far?

Fans are loving it! Goblin Slayer was one of the most popular anime releases of 2018, so seeing a new adventure from the anime is a big deal for many who loved that first season. With no signs of a second season in sight, fans are definitely basking in the glow of this film release full of the bloody goblin slaying that the anime was famous for during its initial run.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown's premiere on Crunchyroll