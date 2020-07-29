Goblin Slayer Fans are Loving Goblin's Crown Movie
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have closed many theaters, but that hasn't stopped Crunchyroll from dropping brand new anime films! Goblin Slayer's first season came to an end a couple of years ago with the promise that the anime would return, and that return was in fact a brand new feature film set after the events of the anime series. A special episode originally released in Japanese theaters, Crunchyroll has now made Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown available for streaming! With the film finally available for fans outside of Japan, what is the reaction so far?
Fans are loving it! Goblin Slayer was one of the most popular anime releases of 2018, so seeing a new adventure from the anime is a big deal for many who loved that first season. With no signs of a second season in sight, fans are definitely basking in the glow of this film release full of the bloody goblin slaying that the anime was famous for during its initial run.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown's premiere on Crunchyroll, and let us know what you thought! Excited to see a new anime adventure with the Goblin Slayer party? Hoping for a second season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Back at it Again!
Squad's back and at it again! 🔥#GoblinSlayerMovie pic.twitter.com/NHfkSgwNFB— Kukikaze (@MatsukazeKuki) July 29, 2020
Cross Your Fingers for More Anime!
#GoblinSlayerMovie was pretty damn good.— 🌈Captain Industries🌸 (@Capt_Industries) July 29, 2020
Hope they do another season or at least another movie💚 pic.twitter.com/alL4SmvGCx
Watch Out For that First Half!
The first half hour of #GoblinSlayerMovie is a flashback, but things really pick up after it! #GoblinSlayer #GoblinsCrown pic.twitter.com/fwcWB2CNaG— ⒾⓋⒶⓃ (@xIvanRamirezx) July 28, 2020
That Soundtrack Though
As expected many goblins were slayed during this movie, BUT we can talk about the Mili x Goblin Slayer OST duo once more!! https://t.co/lTYYTk0HZ3 🔥🔥🔥#GoblinSlayerMovie— Lordafi (@Lordafj) July 29, 2020
A Season 2 Would Be Really Nice Right Now...
Watched the #GoblinSlayerMovie today. It was nice but too short for my taste. I hope there's a new season! pic.twitter.com/WWS8E56CaY— Lava Spike 🔥🔥🔥 (@Lavaspike3) July 29, 2020
"Damn Good!
Man the Goblin Slayer movie was pretty awesome, the ending track Static by Mili is damn good!#GoblinSlayer #GoblinsCrown #GoblinSlayerMovie pic.twitter.com/3LnOR0JrOs— Chado (@SANDxCOFFIN) July 29, 2020
Thank You Crunchyroll!
#GoblinSlayerMovie @Crunchyroll thank you for having the movie!!! Watched it and enjoyed it!!! I need to go back and read and watch it all again!!— Heather Tucker (@Heatheranime1) July 29, 2020
Time to Watch Again!
Goblin Slayer movie was pretty good. Lots of blood, mediocre writing, and the most important thing of all, lots of dead goblins! I would (and will) watch it again #GoblinSlayerMovie— Cesar Gonzalez (@cczar2012) July 28, 2020
