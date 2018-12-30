‘Goblin Slayer’ Promises “Return” Following Season One Finale

Goblin Slayer struck out as a surprise hit this year, and it looks like the series isn’t ready to end just yet. The anime’s first season just came to an end, but the finale promised the Goblin Slayer is here to stay.

This weekend, netizens were met with the final episode of Goblin Slayer season one. The series went through its normal routine of brutal goblin slaughter, but its last moments made a hefty promise to fans.

“Goblin Slayer will return,” the anime confirmed when a final title card showed in the end credits.

So far, there are no details about how Goblin Slayer will return or in what form. No announcement has been made about a season two renewal, but the series’ light novels are on-going. If WHITE FOX wanted to continue the gory title, there are still arcs left untapped by Goblin Slayer, but the production company has yet to confirm any plans for a new season.

With a teaser in the bank, fans of Goblin Slayer can only wait and see what the franchise has in store. The popular series gained lots of attention after its first season debuted this year, but its premiere drew in plenty of controversy thanks to its graphic content.

In the same vein as Berserk, Goblin Slayer dipped into dark topics such as rape, genocide, and all sorts of violent murder. Readers knew what to expect from the unapologetic series, but its isekai marketing left plenty of netizens unaware of its triggering content. After a bumpy premiere, Goblin Slayer went on to amass a steady following, and those fans are ready to see where the anime will head next.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.