‘Godzilla 2’ Actress Teases New Details About The Monstrous Sequel

Godzilla is hard to overlook, but the team behind Godzilla: King of the Monsters is doing their best to keep the kaiju hidden… but that strategy won’t last long.

Next year, Godzilla will return to theaters in a monstrous sequel, but details about the project have been sparse. However, it seems a few details about the flick have dropped, and fans have Vera Farmiga to thank.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the actress spoke with Metro, and Farmiga gave a few important teasers about her yet-seen character.

“I play a paleobiologist,” she said, nodding to her role as Dr. Emma Russell.

“She has figured out a way to communicate with the creatures and potentially control them using their bioacoustics on a sonar level. So she is like a DJ for the monsters.”

Well, here’s to hoping Godzilla and the gang are a fan of EDM.

So far, the finer details of Godzilla 2 are not know, but a few of its big monsters have been announced. Not only will Godzilla show up in the film, but Rodan will join him. The pair will star with Mothra as well, and that’s not even to mention the fact King Ghidorah is in the movie.

In fact, director Mike Dougherty teased fans about the sequel’s inclusion of King Ghidorah not long ago. Taking to Twitter, he posted a blurry image of a radar map with the text ‘MONSTER ZERO’ on it. The visual was a clear nod to King Ghidorah as the three-headed dragon is known by the alias Monster Zero in some circles.

For those of you wanting to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you have to wait things out a bit. The movie was always slated to drop in 2019, but its premiere was pushed back even further than expected. A recent report confirmed Godzilla 2 shifted its March 2019 release to a coveted May 2019 spot, so fans are hoping the decision is a sign of good things to come.

Will you be checking out this big Godzilla comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Godzilla: King of Monsters opens in May 2019. Its cast includes Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Game Night), Ken Watanabe (Batman Begins) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).