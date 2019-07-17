Adorable Godzilla Statues Imagine Kaiju’s Baby Form

There have been plenty of “cute” Godzilla toys and figures that have been released in the past, but one Etsy shop has decided to try to put them all to shame by releasing what could very well be the most adorably kaiju figurines we’ve ever seen. Taking the main stars of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, GMSculptures has created four figurines that create chibi versions of the lizard king himself, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan.

Reddit User Spidey-Tron shared the adorable figurines that show a whole new side to the kaiju “Fantastic Four” following their run at the box office:

Godzilla has predominantly featured as a grotesque version of this giant lizard, with one of the most horrifying being his terrifying take in the recent Shin Godzilla movie. While this new interpretation of the character has gained steam, even getting an attraction at Universal Studios Japan, there have been a number of interpretations of the character that have been far cuter.

A Hanna Barbera cartoon was created decades ago that saw the king of the monsters aiding humanity and also re-appearing with a son that was comically named Godzooky. While Godzooky even appeared in some Toho Films, the tiny doppelganger has yet to appear in the Legendary Pictures franchise but who knows what the future might bring! Perhaps we’ll even see sons and daughters of other giant monsters such as Rodan and King Ghidorah!

What do you think of these adorable kaiju figurines that the etsy shop GMSculptures has put together? Will you be trying to add Godzilla and his cute clan to your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Godzilla!

While King of the Monsters is near the end of its theatrical run, fans won’t have to wait long for the return of the king of the kaiju with Godzilla vs. Kong releasing on March 13th, 2020. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”