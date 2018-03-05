‘Godzilla’ Anime Sequel Reveals Premiere Date, Concept Art

Godzilla isn’t a stranger to anime anymore. Late last year, the kaiju debuted his first anime feature in Japan before the movie went global back in January. The feature set up the next phase of a full-blown Godzilla anime trilogy, and fans just got an update about its second installment.

The official website for the Godzilla anime sequel revealed the movie’s premiere date. The movie is set to debut in Japan on May 18 and will be brought to Netflix globally once that theater run wraps.

Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle may be a mouthful, but it should have enough action to distract fans. The movie is slated to debut Mecha Godzilla’s anime form as the creature faces off with Earth Godzilla.

As you can see above, a piece of concept art was released for the upcoming film. The blue-and-grey piece appears to be set on Earth as fans can see Godzilla standing before some mountains. The kaiju’s back is turned to audience while it charges an energy blast towards the horizon where a series of pink energy blasts have been shot into the sky.

The sequel will be directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita. Polygon Pictures is overseeing the 3D anime feature like it did the first. Gen Urobuchi penned its screenplay and story concept. Other vetted industry talents like Hiroyuki Morita, Yuki Moriyama, Yukihiro Shibutani, and more are also credited as the film’s crew.

After a slow introduction, fans are interested to see how Mecha Godzilla’s entrance to the film trilogy will pick up its pace. A look at the mechanical beast was revealed back in February when Godzilla’s Twitter posted a photo of the kaiju. The angular monster looked plenty dangerous, and diehard fans of the franchise are happy to see the monster after all these years.

If you are not familiar with Mecha Godzilla, then you should know the character isn’t a new one. The futuristic beast dates back to Godzilla vs Mecha Godzilla from 1974. The character has since appeared in several other films with its last outing having taken place in 2003.

