This ‘Godzilla’ Christmas Tree is Holiday Goals

The Holidays are usually a special time for fans of Japanese entertainment as it allows them to channel their fandom for their favorite franchises in a cool new way with elaborate holiday decorations.

But the contest for the best Christmas tree may have been won already as this special Godzilla tree redefines “holiday goals.”

First created in 2000 for the Aqua City Odaiba shopping center in Japan, this Godzilla designed Christmas tree features an elaborate set up that even gives the kaiju bright red eyes and working atomic breath. Unfortunately these photos do run 18 years back, and there has yet to be an updated version of this famous tree design.

It recently resurfaced thanks to a viral tweet from @Casonworld on Twitter, and it proves just how strong this tree is that it still has yet to be topped so long after it was originally erected. But fans should expect the Godzilla fervor to kick into high gear next year as the big Godzilla sequel, King of the Monsters, is gearing up to premiere next year. Surely someone will be inspired to erect a new Godzilla tree.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.