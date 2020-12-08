Godzilla to Relaunch Comic Series at Last

✖

The king of the monsters is set to return next year with the next installment of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" in Godzilla Vs Kong, but it seems as if the most famous kaiju in the world will once again be returning to the world of comic books thanks in part to a partnership between the comic publisher of IDW and Toho Studios. IDW is teaming with Toho, the original company that created the lizard king, to release a brand new set of comic series as well as numerous other pieces of merchandise that are sure to please Godzilla fans around the world!

IDW is certainly no stranger to the world of Godzilla however and has created some legendary comic book runs for the world of the king of the kaiju and his fellow giant monsters. With the likes of Godzilla In Hell, Godzilla: Cataclysm, and Godzilla: Complete Rulers of Earth being only a few of the series that IDW has printed as a comic book publisher, the upcoming partnership between them and Toho is looking to expand on the world of the kaiju just as Godzilla himself is set to return to the West next year as he battles against the current ruler of Skull Island!

The Hollywood Reporter announced the re-launch of the comic book universe for Godzilla, documenting how IDW and Toho Studios will be teaming up to tell brand new stories for the lizard king while also adding a more "all ages approach" to the first series that will be arriving in April of next year!

The current managing director of Toho International Inc, Lora Cohn, had this to say about the partnership that will offer brand new stories for Godzilla:

“IDW has been such a fantastic partner in bringing Godzilla characters to life through high-quality graphic storytelling, and we’re excited to take our relationship to the next level. By expanding beyond comics with wide-ranging books, games and more, we’re sure that our iconic kaiju will leave monstrous marks on these products that consumers across the globe, young and old, will never forget.”

The upcoming Godzilla series' creative team will be Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado.

