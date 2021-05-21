Godzilla vs Kong Debuts Official New Logo

✖

Godzilla vs Kong has yet to come out yet, but it has experienced lots of highs and lows none the less. After a series of delays, the film was pushed back yet again in light of the pandemic. Now, HBO Max has announced it will simultaneously premiere the film for users as it hits theaters where available. So to celebrate, the film has shared a new logo to get fans hyped.

You can check out the new logo down below. All in all, the piece is rather simple as the Godzilla vs Kong logo simply reads the film's title. There is nothing special about the logo save for its jagged aesthetic, and fans can see the background is filled with blue and red tones.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

As you might have guessed, Godzilla vs Kong wasn't the only film to put out a new logo today in light of the announcement. Other Warner Bros. movies chose to follow suit like Mortal Kombat. After all, these movies will also take part in the hybrid release method. In fact, WarnerMedia says all of the 2021 film slate is expected to premiere both in theaters and on HBO Max. The decision was made to enhance accessibility to movies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and WarnerMedia stressed the hybrid distribution was a one-year only event.

Clearly, Godzilla vs Kong is tired of waiting for its debut, so it will be going live in two ways next year. Fans will either be able to check out the kaiju crossover on the big screen or from their couch. And if you want to know what other films will be joining it, you can find HBO Max's anticipated 2021 slate here: The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4.

