PlutoTV Unveils Godzilla Day Programming

Now that Halloween 2023 has come to pass, the next big holiday due up is Godzilla Day. Each year, fans of the iconic kaiju celebrate his existence on November 3rd, and this year will be no different. In fact, PlutoTV is even getting in on the fun this year with a day full of programming, not only of Godzilla, but other larger-than-life monsters as well. Tuesday, the streamer announced its plans to have a live-stream watch-along of Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

Furthermore, PlutoTV's Shout! TV channel will air Masters of Monsters, a four-hour marathon hosted by horror filmmaker John Carpenter. As a part of the marathon, the channel will air Gojira (1954), Rodan, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster, and The War of the Gargantuas. Then on top of all of that, PlutoTV's regular Godzilla channel will continue airing its regular programming all day long.

The Godzilla Day celebrations lead right up to the latest project featuring the monster, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. According to ComicBook.com's Megan Peters, it's a series with "titanic potential."

"At its core, this live-action series is about families, legacies, and the uncertainties of the future," Peters writes in her review. "These are all the themes Godzilla has embraced for decades. When the world wrestles with Godzilla, each person must wrestle with themselves, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters makes this clear despite its muddled pacing. If you're eager to visit an unexplored facet of the MonsterVerse, this Apple TV+ original will satisfy your curiosity."

The synopsis for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, due out on Apple TV+ on November 17th, can be found below:

"Following the epic battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, two siblings, following in their father's footsteps, uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."