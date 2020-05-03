Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Original Titan, Behemoth

✖

Godzilla: King of the Monsters expanded Legendary's Monsterverse with a whole host of new versions of Toho's famous Kaiju such as Rodan and King Ghidorah, but like teased with the first Godzilla film, the big sequel also introduced fans to several original Titans created just for Legendary. This included several strange designs fans couldn't quite pin down, but also several more that we instantly wanted to see more of such as the giant prehistoric woolly mammoth, As it turns out, this Titan is also favorite of director behind the film Mike Dougherty.

Dougherty shared a special behind-the-scenes look at Titanus Behemoth with fans on Twitter, and even shared more of the logic that went behind its creation. As Dougherty explained, "Of all the new monsters created for the film, Behemoth was probably my favorite. Since nearly all kaiju are usually giant reptiles, insects, or some hybrid, it was fun to come up with a new mammal that combined traits of woolly mammoths, apes, and giant sloths."

Continuing further, Dougherty revealed that an entire back story and ecosystem was created for Behemoth (and the other new additions), "We even came up with rich backstories for each new creature and imagined Behemoth was capable of going bipedal when necessary, allowing him to take a swipe at an opponent with his claws. Normally, he’s a peaceful herbivore grazing on giant prehistoric trees with his herd, although at one point we considered adding massive cuffs and broken chains around his limbs to hint that he was once captured and used as a warbeast by some ancient society."

One of the most intriguing teases however comes from the Titan's relationship to another major monster. Dougherty mentions that "[Behemoth] also likes belly rubs and getting groomed by Kong." Whether or not this implies that the original Titans could be popping up in Godzilla vs. Kong next is up in the air, but it's certainly exciting!

What did you think of Godzilla: King of the Monsters' line up of original Titans? How does Behemoth rank among all of the Titans in the Monsterverse? Are you hoping to see the giant mammoth in the sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.