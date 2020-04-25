Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Confirms Godzilla v Ghidorah Fan Theory

✖

Michael Dougherty, the director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and other big time blockbusters, recently released a number of easter eggs and tid bits on social media, one of which has to do with the first titanic battle between the lizard king and his three headed rival in King Ghidorah! Long has there been a fan theory bouncing around the internet following the sequel to 2014's Legendary Pictures blockbuster, and the director took the opportunity to confirm what many kaiju fans had theorized after witnessing the first battle between the three headed dragon and the king of the kaiju!

The first battle between Godzilla and King Ghidorah set the stakes of the rest of the feature length film, and while the lizard king lost this titanic tussle, the director revealed that he would have been the clear victory had humanity not stepped in and turned on the oxygen destroyer. While Ghidorah was unaffected ultimately by this device, Godzilla was taken down a notch and unable to recover enough to take down the three headed kaiju that blasted out electric blasts from its mouths as if it was nothing.

Michael Dougherty shared this fascinating fact using the Official Twitter Account for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, letting kaiju fans know that Godzilla is, and was always meant to be, the king of the kaiju and was only brought low thanks in part to human interference:

For the record, since they were fighting on Godzilla's underwater turf, Godzilla would've won this fight and eaten Ghidorah for dinner if humans didn't stupidly interfere (again). We never learn... — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 24, 2020

Godzilla is going to have a much more difficult battle later this year, squaring off against the ruler of Skull Island in King Kong. With the Legendary Pictures "Monster-verse" establishing that the king of the apes is currently growing on the isolated island, it will be interesting to see if the giant primate and the kaiju king are the same size. It will also be fascinating to see which side humanity chooses in this upcoming fight, and whether or not they will back Godzilla since he was able to defeat Ghidorah and "save" the world.

Do you agree with the director's idea that Godzilla was always stronger than Ghidorah? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

