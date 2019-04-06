‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Star Explains His Character’s Pivotal Story

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be packed with spectacle, as the Titans of this universe finally reveal themselves in their all-powerful and destructive glory. That said, there’s also a very human story at the center of it, and it seems Kyle Chandler‘s character Mark Russell will play a pivotal part in that story. Chandler plays the father to Millie Bobby Brown’s Madison Russell and husband to Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Emma Russell, and all three form the heart of this larger than life story.

ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw visited the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and during the visit spoke to Chandler about the role he plays in the film’s narrative. Chandler was avoiding giving away spoilers, but he did reveal a few details about where his character finds himself at the beginning of the film.

“So much. Man, I can’t answer that question, I’m sorry,” Chandler said. “I don’t know exactly what, I am so fried doing this scene right now. I don’t know. It’s a scene where Sam introduces me and tells me there’s more than just a few of these creatures. And then I’m introduced to the people who are the G-Team who are going out in search of not just these creatures and such but also helping me find my wife and child. More so my daughter being the most important thing in my life, that’s what drives me through the story.”

Chandler also elaborated a bit on his view of the Titans and the history that comes with their reemergence. There’s plenty of baggage there it seems, but that isn’t all that informs his opinion about them, and that opinion isn’t necessarily one-sided.

“You learn, as the character goes along, his relationship to Godzilla and the other creatures and his wife and his past with this situation over the past many years and the loss that he’s encountered,” Chandler said. “And so that’s his dichotomy, what he feels through the storyline. And you get to learn what his emotional drive is through the story. So there’s a learning curve through the story, it’s not just a hatred toward monsters.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below, and you can find even more coverage straight from the set right here!

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31st.

