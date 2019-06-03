Godzilla: King of the Monsters Rakes in $130 Million Worldwide on Opening Weekend

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is here, and it has stomped through a successful opening weekend. The film hit up the domestic market with a narrow first-place win at the U.S. box office, and the same rings true for the global market. After all, the sequel scored big with international audiences, and fans are already breaking down its reception overseas.

According to new reports by Variety, Godzilla: King of the Monsters earned a cool $130 million at the global box office this past weekend. This gross gave the sequel the number one spot internationally even if its domestic earnings flagged in comparison to previous MonsterVerse outings.

Across the sea, Godzilla: King of the Monsters came in as a big hit in China where he earned the most upon opening weekend. The film earned $70 million in the Chinese market alone before Japan came in with a solid $8.4 million gross. Mexico followed up the box office race with $4.6 million globally, but fans are paying attention to the Japanese run in particular.

After all, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the highest-grossing entry of the MonsterVerse in Japan to date. Legendary’s first go at Godzilla in 2014 raked in nearly $5 million while Kong: Skull Island floundered with a $3.5 million opening. Clearly, this sequel blew those figures away with a solid $8.4 million opening, and that helps make up for the film’s slower opening in the U.S.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opened to a mediocre $49 million domestically, giving it the lowest MonsterVerse opening in the U.S. to date. Now, fans are curious to see how this sequel can make up box office success compared to its predecessors as Godzilla needs to help this venture clear a respectable $200 million production budget before it leaves theaters.

So, what did you make of Godzilla: King of the Monsters?

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”