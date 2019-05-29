Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Weighs in on Godzilla vs. Kong Odds

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of the most anticipated releases of the year because not only will the sequel introduce even more of Toho’s original Kaiju into Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but it will be setting the table for an even bigger confrontation to come next year. The final film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse quadrilogy will be bringing Godzilla and King Kong to battle, and now with King of the Monsters so close, fans are started to place their bets on a winner.

Director Michael Dougherty weighed in on the odds of this fight as well, and in an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Dougherty talked about the odds in favor for both contenders going into 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

While he noted that Godzilla has numerous advantages due to its size, power, and atomic breath, the odds aren’t all stacked in Godzilla’s favor as Kong has quite a few advantages itself, “We’re looking at an almost David vs. Goliath situation. Because everyone, the moment you say Godzilla’s going to fight Kong, your first reaction is Kong doesn’t stand a chance. Godzilla’s got his radioactive breath…”

Not only does King Kong have the “underdog” factor, Dougherty noted all of the changes Kong has gone through since fans saw him in Kong: Skull Island, “…if you really take the time to look at Kong as a character…Skull Island he was an adolescent, so he was still growing. So who knows how big he is since the 1970s when they first met him?”

Kong also has some pretty unique advantages over Godzilla as well, “Kong is extremely intelligent…As a primate, he’s a tool-user. So he’s got speed, he’s got agility, he might have some good size.” So while it seems like the deck is stacked in Godzilla’s favor, Dougherty thinks we shouldn’t count out Kong just yet, “It seems like it’s unfair but clearly, this means the underdog might have a few surprises.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release March 13, 2020, but before that fans will get to see Godzilla in action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters starting May 31st. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can check out ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

