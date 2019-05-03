Godzilla: King of the Monsters Shares New Mothra Teaser

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is setting up to finally make its way through theaters later this month, and the sequel will be introducing more of Toho’s famous Kaiju into the MonsterVerse as Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Mothra will debut. Mothra is definitely one of the more interesting new additions to the crew for her reputation as both a hero and foe in the original Japanese films.

Regardless of how the new Mothra behaves, she will be making her huge mark on the sequel and Godzilla: King of the Monsters teases just how big with a slick new teaser shared through the @MonarchSciences Twitter account. Check it out below.

⋈ MONARCH ALERT: MOTHRA CAN NO LONGER BE CONTAINED. pic.twitter.com/9yMMtMyOqz — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) April 30, 2019

The teaser image here cycles through a few notable looks as fans get a quick look at what seems to be Mothra’s original cocoon. Fans also get to see a different look for Mothra, with a first look at her larvae state. Previously released promotional material only showed off Mothra’s fully evolved moth form, so this could be a confirmation that fans will see Mothra go from larvae to fully formed in the sequel.

There’s been a question of just how big of a role Mothra will play in the sequel, and now that fans have gotten the tease that King Ghidorah will be openly challenging Godzilla for the Alpha role, now there’s just a matter of figuring out how the other kaiju fit into the narrative. Will Mothra be fighting with or against Godzilla?

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

