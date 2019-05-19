Godzilla Got All Dressed Up For the Hollywood Premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla is back and ready to roar louder than ever. It has been five years since the kaiju popped up to the surface to check on fans, but he is staying clear of the San Francisco area. Not long ago, the kaiju made the decision to hit up another California city, but he was on his best behavior.

No, really. Godzilla hit up Los Angeles dressed in a tie and everything.

Over the weekend, critics and fans alike flocked to Los Angeles to celebrate Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film held its Hollywood premiere at the famous Chinese theater downtown, and it was there Godzilla showed up.

As you can see above, a human-sized version of Godzilla hit the premiere in size. The inflatable mascot was photographed walking down the carpet while wearing a blue bow tie. Godzilla was able to rub shoulders with stars like Gene Simmons of KISS, and he proved his kingly status to all.

You know, since no one dared tried to show up the kaiju. King Ghidorah must have been sick, and Rodan copped out too. There’s no word on why Mothra, the Queen of the Monsters, wasn’t in attendance to support Godzilla. But hey, we know life can be busy for the titans… especially now that Godzilla: King of the Monsters is about to hit theaters.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”