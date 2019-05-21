Godzilla: King of the Monsters Promo Takes Shot at the Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones‘ eight season long saga finally came to an end this past weekend, an responses have been…mixed to say the least. While the series finale will certainly be talked about and debated for years to come, it’s hard to not take shots at a franchise currently experiencing a fierce backlash. But not all shots carry ill-intentions, however, as some other franchises are playing around with this popular finale while getting fans hyped for future premieres.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of such franchises that’s getting in on the fun Game of Thrones conversation by reminding fans who the “true king” is. Check out the cheeky new promo below!

The watch has ended. Now it’s time for the true King to reign. See #GodzillaMovie in theaters May 31. Get advance tickets now: https://t.co/7sQoNTHKTP pic.twitter.com/EkGqbbNKSO — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) May 20, 2019

In a cheeky promo shared to Twitter, Godzilla: King of the Monsters takes a shot at Game of Thrones with a pretty open challenge stating, “The watch has ended. Now it’s time for the true King to reign.” Not only is this serendipitous as Godzilla will be fighting to become the alpha Titan against King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan in the big sequel, but the finale of Game of Thrones also provided a new king.

Though Godzilla’s fight will be a lot more action-oriented than the political battles of Game of Thrones, it will most likely be just as enthralling as Godzilla tries and take an Iron Throne of its own. Hopefully fans will be more receptive to however this big sequel ends than they were with that finale.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”