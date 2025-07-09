New Solo Leveling Live-Action Series Announced for Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that they are now working on a new Korean live-action series for Solo Leveling. The original Webtoon from series creators Chugong and DUBU was already a massively popular series with fans online as it was constantly touted as a series that would be perfect for an anime, but then it was put to the test. Solo Leveling’s anime has been one of the biggest successes of the last few years, and now the franchise is bigger than ever. So big, in fact, that Solo Leveling is now in the works on a new live-action series with Netflix as they work together with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures.

Kakao Entertainment previously revealed that they were developing a new Solo Leveling live-action series earlier this year, but now Netflix has confirmed that there is indeed a new Korean production getting started. The new live-action series will star Byeon Woo-seok (20th Century Girl, Lovely Runner) in the lead role of Sung Jinwoo, and will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, who have worked on films such as Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, and My Dictator.

When Does the New Solo Leveling Live-Action Series Come Out?

Unfortunately as of the time of this initial announcement from Netflix, a release window or date has yet to be announced for the new Solo Leveling live-action series. Solo Leveling‘s live-action series will be produced for Netflix together with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures, and they will be sharing more updates in the future. But it makes all the sense in the world that a live-action series is now on the way. More Webtoon releases are not only finding success through anime, but through live-action projects as well like the launch of the new Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint feature film (which is coming to the United States later this Summer).

If you wanted to check out Solo Leveling for yourself to see why it’s been such a mega hit with fans, you can now find the anime’s first two seasons now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio options available. A third season of the anime has yet to be announced as of this time, and fans might unfortunately be waiting quite a while before it actually happens. But now there’s an entirely new live-action series to keep an eye out for as well.