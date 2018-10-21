‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Gets Official Rating

It has been a bit since fans saw Godzilla stomp its way into theaters, but that will change next summer. The big kaiju will return with a solo film next May, and it seems an official rating has gone live for the film.

According to Motion Picture Association of America, fans can expect Godzilla: King of the Monsters to be PG-13. The rating was decided upon thanks to its “sequences of monster action violence and destruction” and a sprinkling of “language”. (via Bloody Disgusting)

For fans, this update is rather surprising. With Godzilla: King of the Monsters slated for a May 31, 2019 release date, a rating being released this far out is unusual. This means enough of the film’s final cut has been completed for the MPAA to give an accurate rating, so director Mike Dougherty could be putting on its finishing touches.

So far, fans have been kept in the dark about much of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but they did get an update at Comic-Con International over the summer. The event debuted the film’s first trailer at Hall H, and the explosive clip gave fans a look at its new kaiju. Of course, Godzilla was seen up-close, but other favorites like Rodan and Mothra were shown.

However, if you were waiting for a clear image of King Ghidorah, you still have a bit to wait. The three-headed dragon was only loosely shown at the trailer’s end, so the Godzilla sequel has more footage under-wraps it can tease before next May rolls in.

If you need a full breakdown of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you can check out its newly released synopsis below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

So, will you be watching this monstrous sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.