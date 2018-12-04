‘Godzilla’: MonsterVerse May Be Teasing Bermuda Triangle Tie-In

Godzilla may be the King of the Monsters, but there are other creatures out there gunning for his spot. The kaiju is a fierce and all, but guys like King Ghidorah have thrown down for the title. And, if Monarch is on to something, there may be something in the North Atlantic Ocean waiting to surprise Godzilla.

After all, the mysterious organization is teasing a little Bermuda Triangle tie-in, and it has got fans theorizing the worst.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans were given a teaser about the Bermuda Triangle when the official website for Monarch Sciences updated. A few classified bases were mapped, and one was pinned just outside of the so-called Devil’s Triangle. As it stands, the Monarch base is totally classified, but kaiju fanatics can sniff out a connection when it presents itself.

After all, the history of the Bermuda Triangle is a complex one, and it has been accused of housing cryptids for decades now. For those of you unaware of the iconic region, it is a widespread triangle of water pinned between Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Spanning thousands of miles, the infamous region has been said to be a hotbed of supernatural activity for years. In fact, the first incident suspected to be part of the triangle’s inexplicable danger dates back to 1950. An article questioned disappearances which went down within the triangle, and more losses have been racked up since. Now, fans are wondering if Monarch Sciences knows the real reason those boats and planes vanished… and it may be thanks to another MUTO gunning after Godzilla’s top spot.

For now, there is no telling whether Legendary’s growing MonsterVerse will address anything about the Bermuda Triangle, but this tease has got fans thinking. Other real-world mysteries such as the Loch Ness Monster have been teased by the group in recent weeks, so fans will want to pay close attention when Godzilla: King of the Monsters debuts next year.

Are you intrigued by the MonsterVerse’s real-world ties…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as follows: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”