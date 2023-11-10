Godzilla Minus One Debuts The Lizard King's Atomic Breath

Godzilla Minus One is giving us a brand new take on the king of the monsters, but some things never change.

Godzilla Minus One has stormed its way to theaters in Japan, but fans in North America will have the opportunity to see the new take on the king of the monsters on the silver screen on December 1st. While we've witnessed the lizard king rampaging for decades, the next movie from Toho is taking kaiju fans to the past. Godzilla Minus One will take place following the events of World War 2, seeing Japan already reeling from the events of the battle and now being forced to fight the most popular giant monster of all time.

While Godzilla's size and strength have made him a force to be reckoned with on their own, the beast's atomic breath has been one of the biggest aces up the monster's sleeves. Thanks to his radioactive origins, 'Zilla has been able to unleash a torrent of energy from his mouth across quite a few films. Even when it comes to Godzilla's iterations in North America, such as his recent portrayal in Legendary's MonsterVerse, the giant beast has been able to rely on his projectile attack. Considering Godzilla Minus One won't feature any other kaiju, from what we've seen in promotional material, Godzilla's atomic breath is going to be quite the challenge for Japan to overcome.

Godzilla Minus One Debuts 'Zilla's Atomic Breath

Godzilla Minus One sees a Japan that is nowhere near ready for a kaiju attack, as the king of the monsters is able to prove with the quick glimpse of unleashing his atomic breath. Much like the original movie that started Godzilla's reign decades ago, Japan is going to need to figure out a way to survive in the face of the most popular giant beast's reign of destruction.

The first official look at Godzilla's atomic breath from #GodzillaMinusOne has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/RrVeNll4Vm — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 10, 2023

If you're unfamiliar with this upcoming kaiju movie that will re-imagine the king of the monsters, here is an official description for Godzilla Minus One, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state."

What do you think of Godzilla's tried and true attack? Do you think Godzilla Minus One will see this iteration of the king of the monsters return in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.