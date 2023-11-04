Godzilla vs. Megalon Short Film is Now Online

Godzilla is aiming to have a giant 2023 with projects that haven't arrived in North America as of yet. This month, Legendary's MonsterVerse will see the king of the monsters stomp his way on Apple TV+ with a new television series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Godzilla Minus One is Japan's latest film focusing on a new iteration of the popular kaiju and has already hit theaters in Japan. Now, fans have the opportunity to check out another major entry in the giant beast's history via the short film Godzilla Vs. Megalon.

Megalon first appeared in the film with the same name as the current short film, Godzilla Vs. Megalon. First released in 1973, the movie saw Megalon introduced as a guardian to a subterranean race that was aiming to get revenge on the surface world for apparent slights. In the film's run time, Godzilla teams up with the monster fighter Jet Jaguar to defeat the threat of Megalon, and Gigan, from eliminating humanity. Megalon, unlike many other giant foes to Godzilla such as King Ghidorah and Rodan, hasn't appeared in many other films following his debut, so the short film makes for a welcome return to the kaiju with drills for arms.

Godzilla Vs. Megalon Short Film

Ironically enough, this short film acts as a sequel to the previous entry at Godzilla Fest in Godzilla Vs. Gigan, with Gigan teaming up with Megalon for his first appearance. While Legendary's MonsterVerse has recreated quite a few kaiju in its history, we have yet to see the Hollywood Production Company take a stab at this insect-like monster. Set to release next year, perhaps we'll see Megalon be a part of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla Minus One has recently arrived in theaters in Japan, presenting a brand new take on the lizard king. Rather than returning to past takes on the popular kaiju, this new film takes the opportunity to imagine a Godzilla stomping his way across Japan immediately following the events of World War 2. The Second World War saw some serious damage done to the country, so 'Zilla making an appearance following it is just about the worst timing ever.

Do you think we'll one day see Megalon enter Legendary's MonsterVerse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.