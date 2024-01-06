Godzilla Minus One Ranks as One of 2023's Top Movies

Godzilla Minus One has been one of the most critically and commercially successful releases in the Godzilla franchise in quite a while, and now the newest TOHO entry has ranked as one of 2023's top movies! Godzilla Minus One is part of the 70th Anniversary celebration for TOHO's famous kaiju, and although the MonsterVerse has helped Godzilla take over the world in the last few years, Godzilla Minus One has quickly become the most successful Japanese Godzilla film release in franchise history in just the few months it has been making its way through theaters around the world.

Godzilla Minus One has not only been a big hit with fans of Godzilla films, but with many critics and audiences as well. Godzilla Minus One initially made a rare perfect score debut with Rotten Tomatoes (before becoming one of the most well received movies in the franchise overall), and it's been doing very well with fans on the Letterboxd app as well. The app has released their rankings for 2023's best movies, and Godzilla Minus One has taken the crown as the highest rated Action/Adventure movie of the year with Letterboxd! You can check out the full list below:

HIGHEST RATED ACTION/ADVENTURE: Godzilla Minus One



Godzilla Minus One Tops the Rankings

The Top 10 Action/Adventure Movie as rated by fans on Letterboxd are as such:

Godzilla Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 John Wick Chapter 4 Jigarthanda DoubleX

Viduthalai: Part I

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One Sun and Concrete Io Capitano

The Animal Kingdom The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," Godzilla Minus One can still be found in a few theaters across the United States, but it's run is coming to an end. Home media or streaming releases have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but a black and white remastered version of the film will open in Japan later this month. So it won't be too much longer before the film releases at home internationally.

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

What did you think of Godzilla Minus One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!