Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Has New Images Make Landfall

2023 had some big hits for the king of the monsters thanks to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Godzilla Minus One, but this year is looking to up the ante. In April, Godzilla will be once again coming face-to-face with the ruler of Skull Island. Rather than fighting against the "king of Kongs", the two will be teaming up to take on new threats from the Hollow Earth and new images have made their way online for the crossover sequel.

Alongside the return of Godzilla and Kong, some new faces will be entering the ring that aren't just giant beasts. Dan Stevens, of Legion and Beauty And The Beast fame, is set to arrive in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse for this next film. Actors Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry will be returning to round out the cast when it comes to the human side of things. While the threat might be the biggest that Godzilla and Kong have ever faced, they each appear to be receiving some unique power-ups to boost their chances of victory.

Godzilla x Kong's New Images

EXCLUSIVE: Godzilla x Kong director Adam Wingard teases homages to previous Toho eras in the upcoming movie, asking fans to "keep your eyes open" 👀https://t.co/iGjj0d31JM — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 2, 2024

Getting 2024 off to a roaring start, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine!



The subscriber-exclusive cover is in the mail to subs now; the newsstand cover (right) hits shelves on Thursday, 4 January! pic.twitter.com/bEL9mL24vj — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 2, 2024

Alongside the new images, Total Film also chatted with director Adam Wingard when it came to returning to the kaiju-filled universe following Godzilla Vs. Kong's success, "Very specifically in the last film, I wanted Godzilla to have a continuity, to look the way that he had in King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla, but then I didn't get a chance at doing my version of Godzilla. So now I wanted to do different things with the spines, and try different colours. I didn't want it to just be random; it's part of the story."

If you want to learn more about this kaiju crossover, you don't need to wait until April 12th, 2024. Here's an official description for the next chapter of the MonsterVerse that will team up the two Titans to tackle a brand new threat, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Do you think Godzilla in 2024 can overcome last year's projects? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MonsterVerse.