Godzilla Minus One Remains Number One at The Box Office

Godzilla Minus One is taking a brand new approach with the king of the monsters, introducing a fresh iteration of Godzilla that is destroying a Japan of the past. Arriving at the worst possible time for the nation, following the events of World War 2, Japan now faces the wrath of the lizard king while attempting to pick up the pieces from the devastating conflict. While the movie will be hitting North America next year, Godzilla is taking over theaters in Japan during its current run.

The last time that we saw Godzilla hit the silver screen in Japan thanks to Toho was with Shin Godzilla. Created by legendary anime director Hideaki Anno, the previous iteration introduced one of the scariest versions of the lizard king to date. While Shin Godzilla doesn't appear to be making a comeback in this new feature-length film, Godzilla Minus One introduces a king of the monsters who is no friend to humanity.

Godzilla Minus One Dominates The Box Office

In its second weekend in Japanese theaters, Godzilla Minus One took the top spot with an estimated $3.69 million USD. At present, the film has garnered around $13 million USD in Japan, and will hit North America on December 1st with a Western theatrical run. Perhaps most surprisingly, Godzilla was able to overtake Disney's The Marvels for the top spot in Japan, netting a bigger box office take in its second weekend than the premiere weekend for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest.

If you want a refresher on who is starring in Toho's latest take on the king of the monsters, Godzilla Minus One's cast includes Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu. The current synopsis for the kaiju movie reads as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

Will you be checking out this new take on the lizard king when Godzilla Minus One hits the West next month?

