Godzilla Minus One Director Is Down to Tackle Mechagodzilla, Ghidorah

Takashi Yamazaki is on a high these days. In the wake of Godzilla Minus One, the director has been fielding press requests and invitations to special events. With an Academy Award in hand, all eyes are now on Yamazaki to see what he does next. And in a recent interview, the filmmakers admitted he's interested in working with two very familiar titans: Mechagodzilla and Ghidorah.

The conversation was held in Japan at an award ceremony honoring Yamazaki in Matsumoto City. It was there the director spoke with Encount about their whirlwind experience with Godzilla Minus One. During the chat, Yamazaki was asked if he had any interest in tackling other kaiju, and he admitted Dolby enhancements make him curious about Ghidorah and Mechagodzilla.

"Huh... to make use of Dolby Vision. That's right, it's a possibility. I hadn't thought about it, but now that you've said it, I think you're right," he shared.

Of course, Dolby Vision is a premium way for directors to bring their vision to life. The high-tech reel is about to enhance textures and colors like never before on screen. In particular, it does a great job with metallic textures, so you can see why these two monsters were mentioned. Mechagodzills is a cybernetic titan brought to life by man, and Ghidorah's scaly body often has a metallic sheen to it.

For now, there is no word on whether Yamazaki will return to the Godzilla Universe, but we're sure Toho International is keen on recruiting the director. Godzilla Minus One has been hailed as one of the movie monster's best films in decades. The movie earned a staggering $115 million USD compared to its small budget under $15 million USD. So with this kind of success under thumb, maybe Yamazaki will get a go at Ghidorah yet!

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One, don't fret. It seems the movie is ready to take on streaming. Amazon Prime Japan has announced it will being streaming the film in early May, so here's to hoping the Godzilla blockbuster starts streaming stateside ASAP.

