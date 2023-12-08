Godzilla Minus One Shatters North American Record

Godzilla Minus One was originally only supposed to be in North American theaters for a week, but plans have changed. Thanks to the popularity of the latest incarnation of the king of the monsters, the movie from Toho has increased its run in the West. Following Godzilla's reign of terror in theaters, the lizard king has shattered a major record in North America, showing the legs that the new movie has when it comes to the terrifying take on the kaiju.

Godzilla Minus One has become the highest-grossing live-action movie from Japan to release in North America. At present, the movie has cleared over $15 Million USD at theaters in the West. The box office receipts for Godzilla's scariest movie to date might not come as a surprise for those who have been following both critic and fan reception to the film. Godzilla Minus One currently sits with a high "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with fan reception being around the same score. The strength of the latest Godzilla movie isn't just the spectacle from the kaiju itself, but the emotional human story that takes place shortly following the events of World War 2.

(Photo: Toho)

Is a Godzilla Minus Two on The Way?

Without diving into spoiler territory, Godzilla Minus One does plant some seeds for a potential sequel to emerge in the future. On social media, the director of the film, Takashi Yamazaki, wondered aloud if the studio would let him make one more movie. If the reception from critics and fans is any indication, along with the current box office receipts, we might just see another take on the "Minus One" Godzilla.

2023 has been a big year for the king of the monsters, not just thanks to this new movie but also thanks to Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. While there hasn't been confirmation of a new Toho project for 2024 for the popular kaiju, Godzilla is set to return via the MonsterVerse thanks to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Teaming up with the ruler of Skull Island to take on a new threat, Godzilla has gone through some big changes as was shown in the latest trailer.

Did you have a chance to see Godzilla Minus One in theaters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.