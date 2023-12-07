Godzilla Minus One Is Officially a 2024 Oscars Finalist

When it comes down to it, this year has been an excellent one for Godzilla. From Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to its recent anniversary, the King of the Monsters is thriving. Right now, all eyes are on the titan thanks to the historic success of Godzilla Minus One. The Toho-led movie is breaking box office records the world over, and it is now a finalist for the 2024 Oscars.

According to a new report, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finalists in mind for the 2024 Oscars. When it comes to Best Visual Effects, Godzilla Minus One has found itself in the running with more than a dozen other films. So if you want to check out the full list, you can read it below:

• Barbie

• Across the Spider-Verse

• Godzilla: Minus One

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

• The Creator

• Rebel Moon: Part 1

• Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

• Killers of the Flower Moon

• The Marvels

• Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom

• The Boys in the Boat

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

• Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

• Napoleon

• Nyad

• Poor Things

• Society of the Snow

• Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

• Wonka

As you can imagine, Godzilla Minus One making this finalists list is huge. For decades, Toho Company was known for bringing Godzilla and its titans to life with practical effects. However, that began to change in 2016 with Shin Godzilla. The movie brought its monster to life with visual effects, and director Takashi Yamazaki followed suit for Godzilla Minus One. The studio Shirogumi handled the VFX for Godzilla Minus One, and they worked under the direct supervision of Yamazaki. The work on the film's VFX began in 2022, and despite the film's total budget of $15 million USD, Godzilla Minus One looks as good as any big-budget blockbuster from Hollywood. So when it comes to true craft, well – netizens are hopeful Godzilla Minus One will snag a 2024 Oscar nomination.

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One just yet, don't worry! The movie's limited theatrical run has been extended in the United States. The film will begin screening in more than 2,000 locations beginning this weekend, and that is all because of Godzilla Minus One's success. To date, the film has grossed more than $15 million USD domestically, and netizens are hailing the feature film as one of Godzilla's best to date.

What do you think about Godzilla Minus One? Have you been able to check it out in theaters?