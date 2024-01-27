Godzilla Minus One Black and White Clip Released: Watch

Godzilla Minus One is capping off its domination in theaters around the world with the special release of a black and white version of the film, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color with a new clip showing off Godzilla's heat blast in action! Godzilla Minus One has been the most critically and commercially successful Godzilla film Toho has ever released, and it's even made its debut in the awards scene with a highly coveted Academy Awards nomination for its visual effects. This has led to the film being in theaters much longer than expected.

As Godzilla Minus One prepares to end its theatrical run at last, Toho is going all out with the release of a special black and white edition of the film for its final week. Wrapping up its run on February 1st, fans can now check out Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color in theaters as a final way to enjoy the film before it starts making its way to digital platforms and other home media releases in the near future. To get an idea of how it was adapted to this new format, you can check out a clip of Godzilla using its atomic breath in Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color below.

TONIGHT! Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is playing in more than 1,800 theatres nationwide. See it before the film leaves the big screen for good on February 1. 🎟: https://t.co/8ltP5sTm6A pic.twitter.com/x1ivaCeRes — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) January 25, 2024

What Is Godzilla Minus Color?

For those wondering how the black and white effect was handled for its release, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki noted how it was a cut by cut process for Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color when it was initially announced last year, "We are now able to announce 'Godzilla-1.0/C', which we have been working on for a long time. Rather than just making it monochrome, it is a cut by cut, I had them make adjustments while making full use of various mattes, as if they were creating a new movie."

Continuing further Yamazaki stated, "What I was aiming for was a style that looked like it was taken by masters of monochrome photography. We were able to unearth the texture of the skin and the details of the scenery that were hidden in the photographed data. Then, a frightening Godzilla, just like the one in the documentary, appeared. By eliminating color, a new sense of reality emerges. Please live and resist further fear at the theater."

How do you feel about the jump to black and white for Godzilla Minus One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!