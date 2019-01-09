‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’ Now Available On Netflix

It might have taken some time, but it seems Netflix has conquered its latest anime acquisition. After all, the final installment of Godzillad‘s anime trilogy has hit up the streaming service, and fans are ready to see how the series will end.

If you head over to Netflix, you will find that Godzilla: The Planet Eater has been added to the site. The film marks the third anime film to join the platform on behalf of Godzilla, and this one brings out a rather iconic monster.

“With the earth alliance weakened, Haruo weighs siding with the Exif, who death cult is summoning a monster that can destroy the world,” Netflix’s synopsis for the film reads.

For those unfamiliar with the film, Godzilla: The Planet Eater does live up to its special guest. The anime feature centers lots of focus on Japan’s atomic beast, but it does not miss the chance to gush over King Ghidorah. After all, the three-headed space dragon is featured as the Exif’s deadly summon, and it falls to Godzilla to wrestle the serpent away from his home world before King Ghidorah can eat it as a snack.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater first released in theaters in Japan this past November, and if you are interested in its awaited Netflix release, Godzilla: The Planet Eater is officially described as such:

“20,000 years into the future, the Earth is ruled by Godzilla. Pitted against him are the straggling remnants of the human race. The final chapter, GODZILLA:The Planet Eater, finds the Mechagodzilla city, the peak of scientific evolution and mankind’s best hope, burned to cinders. Godzilla Earth reigns supreme but he has one more challenge: the winged creature, KING GHIDORAH.”

If these embattled films don’t do it for you, there is more Godzilla coming for fans down the pipe. Later this year, Legendary Pictures will step out with Warner Bros. for a new piece of the MonsterVerse. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to debut just in time for the summer, and the film will introduce characters like Mothra and Rodan to the Hollywood universe. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.