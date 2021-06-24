Godzilla: Singular Point's Arrival Has Kaiju Fans Giddy
Godzilla: Singular Point has landed on the streaming service of Netflix, giving us a terrifying new animated take on the world of the king of the monsters, and kaiju fans are responding positively to the series that follows the arrival of Legendary Pictures Godzilla Vs. Kong. The new animated series was created for Netflix by a partnership between Studio Bones of My Hero Academia fame and Studio Orange, the creators responsible for the anthropomorphic anime series Beastars. While there have been plenty of takes on Godzilla throughout the years, this latest animated series has found a way to stand out.
Have you already watched a number of episodes of Godzilla: Singular Point? Who is your favorite kaiju within this brand-new world of giant monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the kaiju.
Magnificent
MAGNIFICENT!!! Simply astounding. 5 hours and 13 episodes later and I'm in awe. #Godzilla Singular Point just dropped on @netflix today and it is by far one of my favorite modern Godzilla stories. This was incredible. Everyone needs to watch @GODZILLA_SP immediately! pic.twitter.com/j4OqGSFtx0— Yoko Higuchi (@resistance0101) June 24, 2021
A Pleasant Surprise
Godzilla Singular Point was a very pleasant surprise - it turned out to be a well-written hard sci-fi, and a solid instance in the franchise.— Symphonic Nonsense (@SymphoNonsense) June 23, 2021
All in all, it pretty much felt like the sweet honey for my sci-fi soul. pic.twitter.com/m6siIPfv89
Essential Godzilla Media
Godzilla Singular Point is absoluetly brilliant. Everyone needs to watch this. I know it’s gonna be somewhat divisive due to the nature of its story, but I believe even so it’ll be essential Godzilla media due to this. pic.twitter.com/PIILmeidsU— kaijucinema (@kaijucinema) June 24, 2021
The Best Jet Jaguar
Godzilla Singular point is out on netflix and honestly gives big KOMSA metaphysical reality bending vibes. Also it has best Mecha Jet Jaguar. pic.twitter.com/3Jfat5OY3M— MAHARLIKA RPG /// Filipino Technomystic Mecha (@maharlikarpg) June 24, 2021
A Highlight In The Kaiju Series
Godzilla Singular Point is a wonderful show and is not only one of the highlights of the Reiwa era but the Godzilla franchise as a whole. pic.twitter.com/Ol6GcJYRfq— Shots of Japanese Television (@tvofjapan) June 17, 2021
There's Always Hope
Between the wonderful film Shin Godzilla and the excellent tv show Godzilla Singular Point, there is hope for the Reiwa era of the Godzilla franchise. pic.twitter.com/pIlxpYtnpA— Shots of Japanese Cinema (@cinemaofjapan) June 17, 2021
Fun And Intrigue
Watched the first 5 episodes of Godzilla Singular Point and I have to say this is the most fun and intrigue I’ve had with a human-driven Godzilla story ever
Also Kamino Mei makes me intensely unwise pic.twitter.com/vUngoBVG6c— Cynga, Daikaijutuber™ 🦖🦍 (@cyngapra) June 19, 2021
Fan Art For The Win
I've been really enjoying Godzilla Singular Point pic.twitter.com/qwrZKDoD0G— Agent Orange (@Agent_Oraaaange) June 19, 2021
A Good Mix
Godzilla Singular Point has Patlabor goofballs-with-a-robot-solve-problems-they-are-not-qualified-to-solve energy and Ultra Q big-sci-fi-weirdness-that-also-has-giant-monsters-because-we-want-those-too flavor. Its a really good mix.— David Bednar (@ykarps) June 24, 2021