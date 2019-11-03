New Godzilla Theme Park Attraction Will Let Fans Explore the King of the Monsters

Godzilla is the true King of the Monsters, and he’s having a rather good month so far. Not only is today the monster’s birthday, but it turns out Japan is celebrating that big milestone in style. A new report has confirmed Godzilla is joining a theme park, and it will bring the King of the Monsters to life.

As reported by Kotaku, the news came from Nijigen no More, a theme park located in the Hyogo Prefecture of Japan. The popular place has plans to bring Godzilla to its idyllic park, but it will not be some brief publicity stunt.

No, that is far from what’s happening. Godzilla will come to the park in full size. A massive stature of the beast will stand at the resort from the torso up, giving fans 120 meters of Godzilla to explore.

The attraction is meant to celebrate Japan’s most famous monster, and it will include a few interactive pieces. Guests at the park will play researchers tasked with checking Godzilla out. They will enter the beast from the mouth via a zip line, and the ride will go on from there.

Of course, Toho Studios is working closely with the park. The project is the most recent to bring Godzilla into a theme park, and Keiji Ota believes the final attraction will have a “huge presence and tremendous impact” on fans.

Right now, there is no word on when this Godzilla addition will be complete, but fans hope it comes before long. After all, the King of the Monsters is hot nowadays thanks to his Hollywood comeback, and park goers would love to capitalize on his reserving popularity.

