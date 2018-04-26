‘Godzilla’ Will Come To Life At This Special VR Event

Technology has come a long way since Godzilla was created, and it is about time someone found a way to bring the kaiju to life. Thanks to Microsoft, one event is preparing to give Godzilla a special rebirth using the power of virtual reality, and fans will not want to miss it if they can help it.



Over on Twitter, the official page for Godzilla announced the first details about an upcoming VR partnership it is doing with Microsoft.

“Sorry to make you wait,” the page wrote. “Using Microsoft HoloLens, we are announcing details to apply to Japan’s first outdoor convention, Godzilla Night! The HoloLens will make it possible to experience Godzilla right in front of us!”

According to the folks at Toho Company, fans will have to apply for entry to the event. Entries will be accepted up until May 2, and the VR party plans to do put people right into the action of Godzilla. The event will last 6 days and ask fans to help protect Tokyo from Godzilla’s rampage. The kaiju used for this project is the version ripped right from Shin Godzilla, so fans will be able to virtually face off with one of the franchise’s largest Godzillas to ever appear.

So, fans need to practice some evasive maneuvers. Godzilla is friendly with his Atomic Breath, and there’s no coming back from an attack like that if it lands.

If you cannot make the event or get in, you can still keep up with Godzilla from home. Earlier this year, Netflix shared the franchise’s first anime feature and is preparing to welcome the second part of the trilogy. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.