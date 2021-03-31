Godzilla vs Kong Composer Reveals Kong's Big Theme

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to make landfall on both HBO Max and in theaters later this month, promising a battle for the ages as the giant lizard and larger-than-life ape tangle for supremacy, and the composer for the film, Junkie XL, has recently taken to social media to share the theme for the ruler of Skull Island. As director Adam Wingard has stated in the past, Kong is set to have a far more heroic role in the film than Godzilla, who is seemingly attacking mankind at random with humanity having to rely on the giant ape to turn the tide.

In the marketing materials that we've seen so far for the next entry into Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", Kong has seemingly struck up a friendship with a young girl who may have been an inhabitant of Skull Island, with the two managing to open up lines of communication with one another using sign language. With Kong forming a bong with a member of humanity, this would certainly be added incentive for the giant ape to protect mankind from a rampaging Godzilla who is attacking the populace for reasons unknown. With the stage set, fans are wondering whether any other giant monsters will make their presence known, with some toy reveals giving us our first look at what might be Legendary's take on Mechagodzilla.

Junkie XL, aka Tom Holkenborg, took to Social Media to share the new score for the king of Skull Island, who we've seen wielding an ax made from one of Godzilla's scales to help in his giant monster battle that is sure to rattle audiences both in the comfort of their own homes and in theatres:

The track, while still ominous for the giant primate, certainly has more of a heroic feel than Godzilla's which Junkie XL had released previously. Though Kong may be taking on more of a heroic role, a recent poll of states in North America proved that the majority of the population is still rooting for the current king of the monsters, with giant monster enthusiasts throwing their weight behind Godzilla as the massive battle approaches.

