Godzilla Earns Landslide Vote on Who'll Win in Godzilla vs Kong

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the most-hyped movies of the year, and it will make its debut in a matter of weeks. Over the last month, promos and posters have gotten fans engaged in the ongoing debate of which monsters will come out on top of the film. After all, Godzilla and Kong won't stop feuding until a clear winner has been crowned, and it seems like Godzilla is winning the vote stateside by quiet the landslide.

Recently, betaonline put together a collection of Twitter data concerned with Godzilla vs Kong. It was there hashtags and geotagged content was counted up to discover which states favored Kong or Godzilla. As it turns out, 41 states are sure Godzilla is their fighter of choice, and Kong has the support of nine states.

(Photo: BetaOnline)

With well over 100,000 tweets tracked, it seems like the fandom has spoken in favor of Godzilla this time. As for the states backing Kong, it seems some surprising groups made the cut. Tennessee showed its support for Kong alongside Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, Ohio, West Virginia, Montana, Idaho, and Rhode Island. As for the rest of the United States, Godzilla came out on top.

This outcome is fairly interesting given how the promos for Godzilla vs Kong have gone. The trailers have positioned Kong as humanity's savior while Godzilla acts as a clear aggressor. Even so, the popularity of Japan's mosts famous kaiju cannot be beaten. It seems like fans are rooting for Godzilla to take the crown, but there are some states that would rather Kong dethrone the atomic beast.

Fans will be able to see who wins for themselves soon. Godzilla vs Kong is slated to debut in the United States on March 31. It will release simultaneously in theaters as well as on HBO Max.

What do you make of these betting odds? Are you rooting for Godzilla or Kong ahead of the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.