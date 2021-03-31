Godzilla vs Kong Promo Reveals the Monsters' Heights

✖

Godzilla vs Kong will make its long-awaited debut later this month, and fans are eager to see its leads fight at last. After all, it isn't every day you get to see Godzilla and Kong trade blows with one another. Since the movie was first announced, fans have been rallying behind the beast they believe will win the battle, and some new information has come to light to clear up those theories.

After all, fans have long been concerned about whether or not Kong would be big enough to challenge Godzilla. The underwater kaiju is a total behemoth when it comes to his size. That is why fans will be happy to see Kong hit a growth spurt, and his height update was given in an all-new promo.

New official #GodzillaVsKong promo images have confirmed that Godzilla will be 120 meters (394 feet) tall and Kong 102 meters (335 feet) tall in the upcoming film. pic.twitter.com/mQ9wUYkyFx — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 11, 2021

According to the Chinese promo, Kong is said to be 102 meters tall which is. roughly 335 feet. This is in comparison to Godzilla who stands at 120 meters or 394 feet. As you can see, these beasts are very tall, and Kong has certainly grown since fans saw him back in Kong: Skull Island.

Back then, fans were told Kong stood at just over 100 feet, so he is three times taller these days. This makes sense given how long ago the ape's first appearance in the MonsterVerse happened. Kong: Skull Island checked in on the monster back in 1973, so Kong was due for a growth spurt in that time. And right now, it seems Godzilla will be the one who suffers for it.

Fans will get to see which monsters fairs best in battle before long. Godzilla vs Kong is slated to debut on March 31 in the United States. It will debut simultaneously in theaters as well as on HBO Max for a limited time.

